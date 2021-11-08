WATCH: Kapamilya stars sing ‘Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa’

Kapamilya superstars and artists sing the 2021 Christmas theme song of ABS-CBN, ‘Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — ABS-CBN released on Monday the lyrics video of “Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa,” the theme song of its 2021 Christmas ID, featuring the voices of several Kapamilya superstars and artists.

The all-star recording includes Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez, Vice Ganda, Sarah Geronimo, Ogie Alcasid, Piolo Pascual, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, KZ Tandingan, and Erik Santos.

The superstar pairing of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, as well as new-generation love teams Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, and Andrea Brillants and Seth Fedelin also lent their voice to the inspirational tune.

Pop performers Darren Espanto and Iñigo Pascual, plus the breakout P-pop boy group BGYO complete the lineup of singers of “Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa.”

“Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa” (We are here for each other) is the latest version of ABS-CBN’s campaign to continue being of service to Filipinos despite its franchise denial that forced shut its free-TV and radio broadcast.

“Andito Kami Para Sa ‘Yo” was launched in May, the anniversary month of Channel 2 signing off, to inform Kapamilya viewers of the alternative platforms where they can access ABS-CBN programs.

“Andito Kami Dahil Sa Inyo,” meanwhile, was the ABS-CBN station ID that marked the first anniversary of its franchise being denied by a congressional panel.

The annual Christmas IDs of ABS-CBN have become a pop culture phenomenon, with its tunes and themes becoming Christmas fixtures for Filipinos here and overseas.