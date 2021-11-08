MANILA – Former child star Trina Legaspi, more popularly known as Hopia during her “Goin’ Bulilit” days, shared over the weekend her stunning photos with fiancé Ryan Jarina from their pre-wedding shoot.

The shoot was held at The Ranch, a vacation home rental located in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

The photos were all dramatic, made more captivating by their elaborate outfits. A horse also joined them in some shots, giving the shoot a ranch feel.

“Love doesn’t always come easy, but that’s what makes it worth fighting for,” Legaspi wrote in one of her posts.

“2 weeks to go till wedding day… and I’m home with you,” she said in another.

It was in November last year when Legaspi announced on social media that she got engaged to Jarina.

The couple have been dating for six years.

Legaspi is known for her stint on “Goin’ Bulilit.” She was included in the batch that included Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes. She came to be referred to as Hopia.

She postponed her showbiz career for a while to pursue her studies, and graduated with a degree in communications back in 2016.

She returned to the spotlight with her screen name Trina Legaspi and is currently being managed by Star Magic. She also has a vlog with about 40,000 subscribers and works as a financial advisor.