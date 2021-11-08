Lea Salonga to be featured in commemorative stamp

MANILA -- A commemorative stamp featuring world renowned Filipinos will be unveiled on Saturday to celebrate 75 years of the first Philippine stamp.

Among those who will be honored is Lea Salonga, who has made a name for herself not just in the Philippines but all over the world.

“Yup, this is for real! I’ve been chosen to be commemorated on a stamp and postcards to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the first postage stamp in the Philippines,” she wrote on Facebook.

Without revealing who the others will be, Salonga said she is “in wonderful company!”

Salonga debuted on London's West End in 1989, and on Broadway in 1991, both in the lead role as Kim in “Miss Saigon.”

She became the first-ever Asian to win the top acting prize from the prestigious Tony Awards in 1991.

Now regarded as a stage icon, who has also been formally inducted as a Disney Legend, Salonga has remained active as a theater performer and singer, with regular international shows prior to the coronavirus pandemic.