MANILA – Celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo took to social media to share how they celebrated their daughter Yohan’s 17th birthday.

With their family at home, the Agoncillo household had an intimate gathering which Yohan seemed to have enjoyed along with her younger siblings Lucho and Luno.

Writing a heartfelt message for Yohan, Santos said: “17!!??? What???? No!!!! Oh my sweet baby love… my answered prayer, my twin in so many ways (kahit ako nagugulat) it’s amazing how we saw you grow up and mature right before our very eyes.”

“You’re doing great my love… life can be tough and unforgiving.. but, don’t you worry my dear love.. mommy and daddy will be behind you all the way,” she added.

Santos also called Yohan their forever baby girl before kidding that they will begin counting backwards the next time her daughter celebrates her birthday.

Agoncillo, for his part, captured in photos how happy they all were to celebrate Yohan's birthday.

In all her previous interviews, Santos has been consistent in she considers Yohan an answered prayer.