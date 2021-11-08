Watch more on iWantTFC

Over the last decade or so, BTS' Kim Seokjin, better known by his stage name Jin, steadily transformed himself from a then aspiring actor with absolutely no background in music to one of the most treasured vocalists of the industry.

His latest release, "Yours," the main theme of the Korean series "Jirisan," is an exemplary testament of all his hard work.

Since BTS' debut in 2013, Jin's vocals have noticeably been improving with every comeback — and the track, despite not being part of the group's official line-up, is no different.

Although the idol has never looked more confident as he takes the spotlight with his stable vocals, effortless belts, and impressive control during the stage numbers of "Butter" and "Permission to Dance," Jin has never sounded better than he did in “Yours.”

The intimate piano-driven ballad, which showcased his signature high register and uncanny ability to infuse emotion into every single note, proved to be a worthy tune for the climactic and culminating moments of the show.

While most of the lyrics are in Korean (with a few verses in English), the performer was able to intricately convey the feelings of loss and longing the songwriters intended for the wistful piece by skillfully switching from one vocal texture to another.

Jin starts "Yours" with a soft and tender voice which progresses into a more powerful sound as he flawlessly soars through the high notes before again falling back to an almost haunting yet comforting whispered tone.

The title also serves as proof that although the singer has unquestionably demonstrated his versatility by consistently nailing his parts (regardless of the genre) in the Bangtan boys' immensely diverse discography, Jin still best shines in ballads.

The idol had first displayed his evocative style and impassioned vocals when he uploaded his striking and seemingly K-drama-ready cover of Ra.D’s “Mom” and Mate’s “I Love You” on BTS’ SoundCloud in 2015. Since then, fans had been clamoring for him to lend his emotion-soaked voice in an OST.

Although Jin has dropped several ballads in between that likewise flex his powerful and soothing timbre, such as “Awake” from BTS’ 2nd full-length “Wings,” “Epiphany” from the septet’s repackaged “Love Yourself: Answer,” and “Moon” from the group’s fourth studio album “Map of the Soul: 7,” as well as his self-penned tracks “Tonight” and “Abyss,” “Yours” feels the most primed to serve as a gateway for Jin to further establish his distinct identity as an artist.

The song was an instant hit and has been trending on Twitter since the snippet of the much-anticipated OST for the mystery drama was revealed at the end of the fifth episode last Nov. 6.

Frenzy around the title, unsurprisingly, further grew after the full track and the special music video premiered on Nov. 7.

#BTS' #Jin's dreamy OST #Yours rockets to #1 on the #WorldwideITunesSongChart after reaching #1 in 83 countries including the US, becoming the 2nd Solo Song with Most #1's on iTunes in 2021 after #Adele! 💪🚀🥇🌎🎵🎶📈& 🥇🇺🇸➕🥈👨‍🎤🎶2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ 👑💜https://t.co/sLfMw4NJyV pic.twitter.com/H07OVaLv4X — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) November 7, 2021

“Yours” has rocketed to the very top of the Worldwide iTunes Song chart after landing at No. 1 in 83 countries, including the United States. The impressive tally makes the piece the second solo track to score the most No. 1’s in 2021.

As of this writing, the lyric video and official music video have respectively amassed 954,000 and 888,000 views each.