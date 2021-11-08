FIRST LOOK: Nadine Lustre, Diego Loyzaga on set of new Viva movie

MANILA – Nadine Lustre and Diego Loyzaga have started filming their upcoming project.

Photos of the two actors on the set were shared on Instagram by director Yam Laranas, who then tagged Lustre, Loyzaga and Vivamax.

Laranas likewise wrote “Greed” in the caption suggesting it might be the title of the forthcoming film.

No other details about the project have been revealed so far.

Lustre made her showbiz breakthrough via the Viva Films romance flick "Diary ng Panget" in 2014. However, she has been a ward of Viva Entertainment as early as 2009, when she was launched as part of the sing-and-dance group Pop Girls.

In 2009, Lustre entered a 5-year, exclusive contract with VAA. That contract was renewed in 2014 for another 10 years, or until June 30, 2024. According to VAA, the same contract was then renewed for another 5 years in 2015, moving its end date to June 29, 2029.

Lustre had "terminated" her contract with VAA in January 2020, calling it "oppressive" and "illegal." Viva insisted that Lustre is its exclusive talent until June 2029, citing the contract.

The move sparked a legal battle, which led to the June 2021 decision with the Quezon City Regional Trial Court directing Lustre to honor her contractual obligations with VAA pending the actress’ planned steps to go through labor arbitration.

Just last week, Lustre expressed that she is open to an amicable settlement to resolve her legal dispute with Viva Artists Agency (VAA).

This was confirmed in a statement released by Lustre's legal counsels Atty. Eirene Jhone E. Aguila and Atty. Gideon V. Peña.