Sweet 16: Judy Ann, Ryan mark daughter Yohan's birthday

MANILA – Celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo took to social media to share how they celebrated their daughter Yohan’s 16th birthday.

With just their family at home, the Agoncillo household had a mini-party to themselves while their friends joined them virtually through an online conference.

Writing a heartfelt message for Yohan, Santos said: “Happy sixteenth baby love.. oh how I wish I could still cuddle you from the first day I fell in love with you.. you have grown so fast! So fast, that I want to turn back time to the day that you were so in love with a mascot and would bring me and daddy so much joy just watching you so happy!”

Santos said Yohan, who she adopted when she was still single, will always be her “first love.” (Agoncillo went on to legally adopt Yohan when they got married.)

“You are one of God’s greatest blessing and will forever be mommy and daddy’s baby girl! We love you so much sweetie pie... I know, in my heart.. that we were meant to be,” Santos said.

In an interview back in June, Santos said she has nothing but love and gratitude for Yohan, saying she considers her an answered prayer.

“Siya mismo, 'yung pagdating niya sa buhay ko [ang ipinagpapasalamat ko]. Kasi sagot siya sa dasal ko. I prayed for her. I asked the Lord in every single prayer, parati ako nagpupunta sa adoration chapel noong dalaga ako na, ‘Lord, sana kapag 26 na ako, magkaroon ako ng anak na babae,’” she shared.

“I don’t know kung bakit ang specific nung edad. Hindi ko alam kung saan nanggaling, but at 26, I got Yohan. It changed my life. I wasn’t prepared. Naramdaman ko na lang na okay, go. Pag-uwi ko, nanay na ako. It changed my whole being, my lifestyle, everything,” Santos added.

Aside from Yohan, Santos and Agoncillo now have two more children: Lucho and Luna.