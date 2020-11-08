Ronnie Liang completes civil-military correspondence course

MANILA – Nine months after becoming a 2nd Lieutenant Army reservist, singer Ronnie Liang has now completed the Civil-Military Operations (CMO) Officer Correspondence Course.

Liang took the Philippine Army course from July until September.

“I am grateful to my Philippine Army family for the opportunity. This is truly an honor and an exemplary privilege,” he said in a Facebook post.

Since early this year, Liang has been complying with his military duty by suiting up to help at the frontlines as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, Liang said he is very serious about helping his fellow Filipinos and he is also firm about his stand for peace and unity.

“Every time I read news about a certain encounter between the Philippine Army and the NPAs, I feel sad. I hope this ends soon enough para wala nang namamatay sa kapwa natin Pilipino,” he said in another Facebook post.

“Let us pray for peace and unity for a bright future of our nation most especially our youth,” he added.

Although he is doing his part as a reservist, Liang also remains active in his music career. In fact, he will soon be promoting his new Christmas album.