'Most eventful decade': Pauleen Luna marks 9th anniversary with husband Vic Sotto

MANILA – They have been together for nine years now but Pauleen Luna admitted she still could not wrap her head around the fact that it’s been almost a decade since she and Vic Sotto first got together.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Luna shared a couple of their pictures from their past travels showing how much she and Sotto enjoy each other’s company.

“The most eventful decade of my life and definitely the happiest as well. Your first phone call to me seems like it was just yesterday,” she wrote in the caption.

Luna then thanked Sotto for giving her life purpose and meaning.

“Your love may be quiet but it is deep and it is sure. And for that, I am forever grateful to the Lord for making you my husband. I love you so much. Happy 9th Anniversary,” she said.

Just last Friday, Luna and Sotto celebrated the third birthday of their daughter Tali.

Early that week, Luna turned emotional as she shared her realizations about her daughter.

"I can't help but be emotional as I realize that you're really getting so big and growing up now. In just a span of a few weeks, she suddenly has her own decisions already, like where to sleep, who to sleep with, what to eat etc. Bakit ang bilis ng panahon?" Luna wrote.

"It was just like yesterday where I can bring you anywhere and you will just say yes to everything I tell you to do. Hay. Life is happening," the actress-host added.

Tali is Luna's first child, and Sotto's fifth.

The host-comedian is also the father of Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto (with Coney Reyes); Oyo and Danica Sotto (with Dina Bonnevie); and Paulina Sotto (with Angela Luz).