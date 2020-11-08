Isabelle Daza, Liz Uy talk about how being a mom changed their lives

MANILA – Isabelle Daza and Liz Uy opened up on Sunday about how becoming a mom has changed the dynamics of their friendship within their circle.

Known as the “It Girls,” Daza, Uy, Anne Curtis, Solenn Heussaff and Georgina Wilson are all parents now to their respective children.

“Same pa rin yung humor namin. In touch pa rin kami with what’s new sa fashion, gossip, politics. Nasa chat na nga lang. Hindi lang nagkikita. Online na lang kami,” Uy told Toni Gonzaga in an interview for “I Feel U.”

Daza, for her part, mentioned that each of them in the group has found new things to bond about.

“Kasi we can all relate to pregnancy, giving birth, breastfeeding. Lahat yun pinagdaanan namin. It was a different stage in our life. Before partying lang tayo, going home at 4 a.m. Pero now, at 9 p.m. we want to be in bed na,” she said.

The two also shared their personal idea of a perfect parenting style.

According to Daza, she just wants her son Baltie to grow up with confident knowing that he is enough.

“I am passionate about this. Now, children are being bombarded [through social media] with what they don’t have. I really am trying to equip Baltie to know that everything he has is enough. I want him to be grateful always,” she said.

“Kasi ang hirap now, ang daming mga external factors that make us question ourselves. I don’t think it’s perfect [parenting style]. When people ask me what’s my dream for Baltie, I just want him to grow up being happy with who he is,” she added.

Uy, meantime, said she wants her son Xavi to know that the love he gets at home is more than enough already.

“Gusto ko sa bahay pa lang naming, sapat na yung love. Pinapa-feel talaga namin we no matter what happens, we are here for him. Kami yung talagang kapag dumating [yung time] in the future na may problem, siyempre gusto kong ipaalam sa kanya na we are here. Siyempre ayaw kong ipaalam na kahit mali siya, pero as a parent, itatama natin yung mali pero we’ll be here for you. Parang enough na yung love na nafi-feel niya at home,” she explained.

When asked what’s one thing her son wants to know about her, Uy said: “His mom gives her 100%. Lahat ng aspeto. Gusto ko he’ll think na kapag si mommy iyan, perfect iyan. I want him to really trust me.”

Xavi is Uy’s son with her partner, businessman Raymond Racaza, while Baltie is Daza’s son with her husband Adrien Semblat.

