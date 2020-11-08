Former 'Goin' Bulilit' star Cha-cha Canete drops Christmas single

MANILA - Former “Goin’ Bulilit” star Cha-cha Cañete launched on Sunday her single and music video titled “Pasko Pa Rin.”

The song, penned and produced by award-winning composer and record producer Jungee Marcelo, is an upbeat yet sentimental song that asks if Christmas would still be the same due to the pandemic that the world is currently experiencing.

In an interview, Canete said that she feels very positive about releasing this song amid the coronavirus crisis.

“I feel very blessed for me to sing a song that helps uplift the spirits of people lalo na sa pinagdadaanan natin ngayon. Siyempre maraming tao ang malungkot and stressed kaya nagpapasalamat din ako na nakabuo ako ng song na magpapaalala sa atin na hindi magbabago ang spirit ng Christmas no matter what struggles we are going through,” she said.

The song’s music video is also a delight to watch as it has a visually exciting treatment with its graphics-oriented theme that will surely hold the interest of the viewers. It was shot in chroma supported by visual effects and was directed by Tofie Runas of Batcave Production.

The former child star said that even though everyone has very limited means of celebrating this year, positivity will play a big role this holiday season.

“My song is about the essence of Christmas kasi hindi na tayo makakapag-celebrate kagaya ng dati na may gatherings, reunions, travels, parties. Pero hindi naman natin kailangan ang mga yun para mai-celebrate ang Pasko. Kasi ang true meaning ng Christmas is the birth of Christ at yun ang sini-celebrate natin” she said.

Sharing a throwback Christmas story that is very memorable for her and her family, Canete said: “Ang favorite Christmas memory ko is noong magkaksama kami nag mass and we spend the whole day sa Enchanted Kingdom, favorite ko siya kasi nakasama ko ang family ko.”

“Mahirap kasi na makumpleto kami dahil galing kami sa iba’t ibang lugar meron din nagtatrabaho and like me nag-aaral. Every Christmas lang talaga kami naku kumpleto as a family” she added.

In 2017, Cañete appeared on the Wish Bus with her performance of Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song,” which went viral. It also won her the Bronze Wishclusive Elite Circle in the Wish 107.5 Awards.

“Pasko Pa Rin” is exclusively released and distributed worldwide by ABS-CBN’s Star Music.