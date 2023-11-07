Taylor Swift's Instagram account.

American singer Taylor Swift stayed on top of the Billboard Hot 100 with a new track from "1989 (Taylor's Version)," new data showed Tuesday.

Billboard said “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]” took the No. 1 spot followed by other vault tracks "Now That We Don't Talk" and "Slut!" on the second and third spot, respectively.

They added that "Is It Over Now?" drew 32 million streams, 4.7 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 5,000 downloads in the tracking week ending on November 2, Luminate data showed.

Former chart topper "Paint The Town Red" by Doja Cat settled for the 4th spot followed by Swift songs "Say Don't Go," "Cruel Summer," and "Bad Blood."

"Snooze" by SZA is at the No. 8 spot followed by "Style" and "Suburban Legends," also by Swift, completing the Top 10.

Swift recently released the rerecording of her album "1989" with her self-titled album and "reputation" left to be owned.

