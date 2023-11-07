Writer-musician Yugel Losorata has released a single as a solo artist after years of recording music as a band member.

This after he received an offer from the US-based NSFU Publishing to produce his own music outside of any band affiliation.

The track, titled “Hosanna Kapiling Ka” and penned by Losorata himself, was released in digital stores over the weekend.



The pop ballad harks back to his band music influences, featuring the sound of glockenspiel that emphasizes the core message of missing a romantic partner during Christmastime.

Affiliated with BMI, which is the largest music rights organization in the US, NSFU is a music publishing company owned by Ted Reyes, a Filipino singer-songwriter who moved to America two decades ago.

Losorata is currently in California where the song was produced. The track is the first of several singles Losorata and Reyes plan to collaborate on as recording artists.

Back in the Philippines, Losorata served as chief songwriter and bass player for his bands Syato and The Pub Forties.

Syato was signed by Ivory Music in 2005 and had produced two albums and several digital singles before becoming inactive in 2016, while The Pub Forties already has a number of singles and a couple of EPs on digital platforms since it started releasing music in 2017. The latter's latest EP, "Escape to Alcaraz," was distributed by Widescope Entertainment.

Losorata is also a music journalist whose byline has appeared in various Philippine publications. He is now a member of FAPCCA (Filipino-American Press Club of California).

Aside from being a musician, he also wrote a novel and a collection of short stories. His music memoir is set to publish sometime next year.