The hit South Korean game show "The Devil's Plan" is returning to Netflix for another season, the streaming giant announced Tuesday.

The announcement was made on Netflix K-content's X (formerly Twitter) page.

"Please look forward to a completely new version of 'The Devil's Plan,'" producer Jeong Jong-yeon said in a press release.

"The Devil's Plan" is a reality show in which players compete in a series of sophisticated games of wit and strategy.

The first season had 12 contestants from diverse backgrounds, including a K-pop idol, actor, YouTuber, professional gamer, lawyer and doctor.

Other details regarding the second season, such as its release date and contestants, have not been disclosed.

"The Devil's Plan," which premiered its first season last September, shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 TV series in South Korea. It also entered the Top 10 list in 23 other countries and ranked third in the Top 10 non-English TV shows category, according to the streamer.

