LOOK: Rico Blanco posts throwback snap of Rivermaya

MANILA -- After the official announcement of their reunion concert, Rico Blanco turned to social media to share a throwback photo with his former bandmates in Rivermaya.

"Went to war with THIS unit," he said in an Instagram post, thanking his bandmates for believing in his craft.

"When some doubted, poked fun, and quit on my music, these guys believed. Panch, Joel, Mark, Bambs, Nates," he added.

OPM icons Bamboo Mañalac, Mark Escueta, Nathan Azarcon, and Blanco are set to reunite for a Rivermaya reunion concert on February 17, 2024 at SMDC Festival Grounds.

Tickets for the concert will be available at 3 p.m. on November 17 via SM Tickets.

"Voice" coach Bamboo was the frontman of Rivermaya but left the band in the late '90s. He was replaced by Blanco, who left the band in 2007.

Currently, Rivermaya is composed of Escueta, Azarcon, and Mike Elgar. The band released the single "Casino" in 2022 and continues to do shows here and abroad.

