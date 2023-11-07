Jung Woo-sung (left) and Shin Hyun-been in the Disney+ romance drama 'Tell Me That You Love Me.' Photo courtesy of Disney+

Award-winning actor Jung Woo-sung teams up with "Reborn Rich" star Shin Hyun-been for a K-drama set to premiere on Disney+ on November 27.

Based on a Japanese series of the same title, "Tell Me That You Love Me" follows the romantic story between a hearing-impaired artist and struggling actress.

In this series, Shin plays actress Jung Mo-eun, who repeatedly encounters artist Cha Jin-woo (Jung) after getting fired from work.

"As the pair continue to bump into each other, their connection will grow stronger, with the pair realizing that love can be expressed in more ways than just through words and that there are certain sounds that you can only hear with your heart," Disney+ said in a press release.

Jung, who has received numerous awards throughout his long career, starred in films such as the melodrama "A Moment to Remember" and erotic thriller "Scarlet Innocence."

Shin, meanwhile, is known for her roles in the medical drama "Hospital Playlist" and Song Joong-ki-starrer "Reborn Rich."

