Jomari Yllana, Abby Viduya get married in Las Vegas

MANILA -- After four years of being together, actor-politician Jomari Yllana and former sexy actress Abby Viduya have finally tied the knot.

On Facebook, Viduya shared snaps taken from their wedding last November 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The intimate ceremony was witnessed by Andrei, Yllana's son with his former wife, actress Aiko Melendez.

Yllana proposed to Viduya, also known as Priscilla Almeda, in Hong Kong last August.

The former teen sweethearts reconnected in 2015 through social media. Their romance rekindled when Viduya visited Manila again in 2019.

Yllana rose to fame as one-third of the 1990s teen group Gwapings together with Mark Anthony Fernandez, Eric Fructuoso and later, with Jao Mapa.

