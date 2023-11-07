Christian Bables (center) leads the cast of the MMFF entry “Broken Hearts Trip.”

In 2014, filmmaker Lemuel Lorca featured his hometown of Mauban, Quezon in “Mauban: Ang Resiko.” The movie, which won awards at QCinema, was a homecoming for him, showing a quiet and serene life.

And he is back — this time in Cebu, Ilocos Norte, Batangas, and Laguna — to show viewers what heartbreak looks like. His movie “Broken Hearts Trip” is one of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) official entries.

Lorca shared, “Nagpunta kami sa Cebu, sa Kawasan Falls. We also went to Ilocos Norte, sa Pagudpud, sa Mt. Banahaw, sa beach in Lobo, Batangas, at sa Magdalena, Laguna.”

“Napakahirap pala mag-shoot ng ganitong travel (movie). Mabuti na lang magagaling ang producers namin — from our line producer, supervising producer, production manager, to financiers — sila dapat ang mabigyan ng relief dito eh kasi sila ang nagkasa ng shooting na ito. Sila talaga ‘yung naghirap magkasa nito so I have to give them the credit. Binigyan kami ng tamang budget. Magagaling ang producers namin na mag-budget.”

The director highlighted, “Lahat nagmahal at nasaktan, lahat makaka-relate. Sa ilang araw na pagsho-shoot namin, parang ang daming years na dinagdag sa buhay ko dahil sa tawanan. Nakakatawa sila (cast).”

Known for his movies “Maestra,” “Ned’s Project,” “Echorsis,” and “Intoy Shokoy,” Lorca revealed why he decided to accept the movie, which stars Christian Bables, Petite, Iyah Mina, Teejay Marquez, Marvin Yap, Andoy Ranay, Jay Gonzaga, Ron Angeles, Argel Saycon, Arnold Reyes, Kevin Posadas, and Sinon Loresca.

“I love to tell stories. Before you pick a material, dapat ma-in love ka muna sa material na ‘yun. For this one, script na siya nung binigay sa akin. Kung ako, kailangan sobrang mahal na mahal ko ang material as in hindi siya matanggal sa utak ko for weeks or months before I finally able to where I convince na this is a right material for me. Naghihintay ako nang ganun katagal,” he told the media.

The stars of “Broken Hearts Trip” dedicate the movie to the LGBTQ community. The MMFF entry delves into the lives of five brokenhearted LGBTQ individuals who are given a chance to heal in some of the most beautiful places in the country.

“It’s the diversity of the casting. Hindi siya ‘yung the usual na malalaki ang artista. Mayroon tayong pelikula para sa LGBT ngayong pasko. I think ‘yun ang isang dahilan kaya napili kami,” Ranay said.

For Petite: “Pinagdasal ko talaga ito. Naniniwala ako na sobrang nag-effort kami rito. Komedyante ako at ang hirap para sa akin na mag-heavy drama. ‘Yung agam-agam na hanggang saan ba ‘yung pagbabayad ng utang na loob — masasagot dito sa movie.”

“Kaya nakapasok ito kasi love ang message. Tamang-tama na ngayong pasko, dapat mag-spread tayo ng love kasi lahat tayo [nakaranas na masaktan],” said Mina.

And Bables, who wants to win another Best Actor award, shared, “We promise to make people happy and at the same time realize something about themselves, about their healing. We hope na maparating namin ‘yun sa mga manonood.”

“Award or box office? Kung puwede both, both. Kasi ‘yung box office, para ‘yun sa mga nagtiwala sa potential ng pelikula. ‘Yung award, recognition ‘yun para sa hard work na ginawa ng actors and director,” he added.

Written by Archie Del Mundo and produced by Benjie Cabrera, Omar Tolentino, Power Up Workpool Inc., BMC Films, and Smart Films, “Broken Hearts Trip” opens on Christmas Day in cinemas.