Watch more News on iWantTFC

The mystery thriller film, 'Luckiest Girl Alive', that has been steadily in the top 10 movies on Netflix, features a Filipino Canadian actress in its cast.

Nicole Huff plays Olivia Kaplan, one of the mean girls harassing the young main character, Ani. This is Huff’s first big film and she's very excited to have worked with a Hollywood cast and crew.

"The very first thing that I found out that it was called Luckiest Girl Alive and it was starring Mila Kunis... that's the very first thing I found out and I was very excited. I grew up watching her on my screen and I found out a few weeks after I auditioned for the movie that I had landed the role of Olivia Kaplan, and I remember also finding out that Mike Barker was directing who directed 'Handmaid's Tale', and that it was based loosely on the book 'Luckiest Girl Alive'," Huff said.

"Getting to be a part of a film that tells such a beautiful story and has such an incredible cast and crew... It’s been an honour and it’s been very exciting."

Based on the 2015 novel, the film touches on sensitive yet relevant issues of women’s sexual rights, bullying and school shootings. Huff shared how this is different from any role she's done before.

"This is my first time playing a character from a book so it definitely gave me the opportunity to actually do some research and read the novel and find out more about my character. It’s so powerful for women who are watching this, who've been through something like Ani the character. I feel so proud just to be a part of it because I know that it's helping people who are in a dark place or who have gone through something like Ani has."

While Huff is looking forward to more film projects with celebrities she looks up to, she's also working on her first original music EP that's coming out soon.

"I definitely hope to continue to portray very amazing and unique and interesting characters and be a part of very beautiful and interesting stories. And I’m also currently working on my music, my first original music EP with Roy Hamilton III. He's worked with Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, and NSYNC, Justin Timberlake," she said. "So I know that my team and I are putting something very, very awesome together. I just can't wait to share it with the world."

With cut-throat competition in the entertainment industry, Huff encourages other aspiring talents to stay true to themselves, work hard and stay inspired.