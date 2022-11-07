Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter paid tribute to his younger brother Aaron Carter, whose sudden passing was reported on Saturday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Nick said his heart is broken because of what happened, saying he loved Aaron despite their complicated relationship when he was still alive.

“My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” he said.

“I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” he added.

Nick said the true villain in this situation is addiction and mental illness.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

Nick also said he will miss his brother more than anyone will ever know.

“I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother,” he said.

Entertainment outlet TMZ said Aaron was found dead in his tub at his residence in Lancaster, California.

A police spokesperson told AFP that officers responded to Aaron’s home at 10:58 a.m. and found a deceased body, but were not yet able to publicly identify the person.

Aaron’s manager did not immediately respond to an AFP query.

Born December 7, 1987 in Tampa, Florida, Aaron began performing at age seven, releasing his debut album at age nine in 1997.

His sophomore effort "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" sold three million copies stateside, propelling him to teen heartthrob status. He became a regular on preteen Nickelodeon and Disney shows, including an appearance on the popular "Lizzie McGuire."

Aaron toured with his brother Nick and the rest of the Backstreet Boys, as well as Britney Spears, and saw his next album, "Oh Aaron," go platinum.

As he aged, the musician's star began to fade but Aaron remained in the public eye, appearing on a number of reality shows and off-Broadway productions, and releasing some new music online.

But his personal life struggles became tabloid fodder, including apparent strife among the five Aaron siblings and family fights over money.

In 2011, it was revealed that Aaron had entered a treatment facility, with the star telling his fans that "the main thing in life is not to be afraid of being human."

After leaving rehab, the artist began doing one-off shows, and later a Canadian tour. He released another album in 2018.

He had filed a bankruptcy petition in 2013 over millions in debt, much of it tax-related. Aaron also faced several run-ins with the law primarily over possession charges and reckless driving.

In 2017, he began to discuss publicly his arrests and skinny appearance that had fueled rumors of illness or illegal drug use. -- With AFP