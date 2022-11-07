Actor Arjo Atayde celebrated his 32nd birthday on November 5 in France with his fiancé Maine Mendoza.

On her social media post, Mendoza greeted the actor on his special day as she uploaded snaps of them at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

"Happy birthday," Mendoza simply wrote on her Instagram page.

Atayde and Mendoza got engaged in July.

Arjo's mother Sylvia Sanchez and his sister Ria Atayde also shared their birthday messages for the award-winning actor.

"First time ng pamilya na hindi ka nakasama sa birthday mo pero happy kami kasi alam naming sobrang happy ka dahil kasama mo ang pinakamamahal mong si Bubba. Happy happy birthday @arjoatayde. Enjoy your trip with Bubba. Love you mga anak," Sanchez wrote.

"I will always be grateful I have a big brother like you. Happiest of birthdays @arjoatayde. Love you so much," Ria said.

For his part, Atayde also took to social media to thank all those who remembered to greet him on his birthday.

"Thank you to everyone who greeted! At 32 one thing I wanted to share is that sincerity is the best gift you can give humanity. Don’t be afraid to love, live, and give. Salud!," he wrote.

Atayde, who won best actor at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2020, recently attended the premiere of "Cattleya Killer" at MIPCOM Cannes, the largest content market in the world.

Related video: