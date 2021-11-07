New 'Stranger Things 4' teaser shows Eleven living in California

MANILA – Netflix on Saturday released a new teaser for the fourth season of the hit sci-fi show "Stranger Things."

In the short clip, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is no longer living in the fictional Indiana town where the story began but has moved to California.

Throughout the teaser, Eleven writes to Mike (Finn Wolfhard) about how she has gradually adapted to starting a pretty normal life in a new town.



She, however, tells him that she could not wait for spring break so they could be together and have the best time.

The teaser also suggests that they would, unfortunately, be dealing anew with a lot of chaos come vacation time.

"Stranger Things," a nostalgic 1980s drama about a gang of suburban adolescents battling supernatural monsters, became an instant hit for Netflix when it was launched in 2016.

The third season smashed the platform's global viewing records in July 2019 when 40.7 million accounts viewed it in its first four days of airing.

The finale to the third season left the door firmly open for a sequel.

Netflix announced the fourth series by tweeting a video along with the tag line "We're not in Hawkins anymore."

A release date for "Stranger Things 4" did not come with the teaser.

– with reports from Agence France-Presse