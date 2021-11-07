Moira Dela Torre performs 'Pabilin' for the first time on 'ASAP'

MANILA – Moira dela Torre treated her supporters with a live performance of her latest single “Pabilin” on Sunday.

Dela Torre sang the new track as part of her birthday celebration on “ASAP Natin To.”

Following her number, the singer shared her birthday wish.

“My wish this year is for people to find peace and healing and would love their loved ones because we don’t really know how much time we really have,” she said.

She then went on to thank everyone who’s been supporting her including her husband Jason Fernandez, for whom she wrote “Pabilin.”

Aside from “Pabilin,” Dela Torre also recently released the song “Pagitan,” and "The Halfway Point," a documentary-concert film which she directed along with Niq Ablao.

Dela Torre’s birthday was on. November 4.