

MANILA - Kris Aquino and her fiance former Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Mel Sarmiento turned heads when they dined in at a fast food restaurant wearing a gown and a barong Tagalog.

Aquino on Instagram shared photos of her and Sarmiento during what she said was their first date.

The couple came from a wedding, where Aquino was one of the sponsors. On their way home, which took around three hours, she said they dropped by a fastfood chain.

Screen grab from Kris Aquino's Instagram page.

"It was more than 3 hrs to get back kaya nag stop sa fast food and it’s been YEARS since I’ve entered that particular brand and after the pandemic naaliw sa kin everyone with me especially Mel, because I said ang sarap maging normal, regular person," she wrote in the caption.

Aquino and Sarmiento, however, were far from being regular people since they were wearing the same clothes they wore for the wedding they attended.

"Sinira ni @rbchanco because sabi nya wala raw nag da-dine in naka gown and nagpapa picture lahat ng crew. i said walang basagan ng trip…" she added.

Aquino also thanked the branch for allowing them to dine in and accommodating them on what she said is their first time to eat out.

"I just want to say thank you to the service crew at McDo Silang for having been so gracious & opening up an area for us. 1st time Mel & i ever ate out so you can say it was our 1st date - we won’t forget you," she wrote.

Aquino surprised the public a few weeks ago with a post with Sarmiento for the first time while sharing a clip of them together.

Saying she is looking forward to becoming a Sarmiento, Aquino thanked him for being her “best friend and the man I said yes to spending the rest of my life with.”

Sarmiento was the third and final DILG secretary under former President Aquino’s term, replacing Mar Roxas, who had tendered his resignation to focus on his presidential campaign.

Prior to his stint with the Aquino administration, Sarmiento was secretary general of the Liberal Party, the late president’s political party.

Aquino was formerly married to basketball star Yap. They had a civil wedding in 2005. They welcomed Bimby two years later in 2007. They separated in 2010, and their marriage was nullified two years later in 2012.