Honne performs 'Coming Home' with KZ on 'ASAP'

MANILA - Andy Clutterbuck and James Hatcher, more known as the international British music duo Honne, performed their latest single “Coming Home” on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday.

They collaborated with KZ Tandingan in their number, although their performance was recorded from London while the Kapamilya singer sang live in the ABS-CBN studio.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Released last August, “Coming Home” is a song about longing to be reunited with loved ones after being away from them for a while.

The song is part of the duo’s album “Let’s Just Say the World Ended a Week from Now, What Would You Do?”

Honne, which is also known for the hits “Location Unknown” and “What Would You Do?”, follows the British supergroup Coldplay as the latest foreign act to perform on “ASAP Natin ‘To” this year.