Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez unbox wedding gifts in new vlog

MANILA – Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez, who tied the knot almost two weeks ago, shared in the former's most recent vlog the gifts they received on their wedding.

Abellana said she and Rodriguez were both excited to unbox the gifts one by one.

Good thing, they had more helping hands because their house has been extremely cluttered, the actress said.

“Thankfully, my sister, Erica, helped me do an inventory as well so we can personally thank each of our loved ones who generously gave us gifts,” she said.

Abellana clarified that her vlog entry is not to brag about what they received.

“It’s not to show off. It’s really to celebrate our wedding and share with all of you the items I, my Mom, sister and two best friends personally chose for Tom and my dream home. Besides, who doesn’t enjoy unboxing vlogs too, right?”

All kidding aside, Abellana said she and Rodriguez could not express enough how grateful they are not just for the gifts but more importantly, for all their loved ones who gifted them with their presence on their most special day as a couple.

“Hopefully they get to watch this vlog and read this description because we send our BIGGEST THANKS and LOVE to each one of them! Can’t wait to fill our future home with everything we received,” she said.

The celebrity couple announced their engagement last March, although Rodriguez popped the question in October last year.

Abellana has been dating Rodriguez, a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, since 2014.

