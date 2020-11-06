FIRST LOOK: ABS-CBN teases ‘Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya’ Christmas station ID

MANILA — The 2020 ABS-CBN Christmas station ID is still happening.

The Kapamilya network on Friday released the first look at the logo and title of its holiday station ID, dubbed “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya.”

Included is a star radiating the iconic colors of the ABS-CBN logo, with the familiar network theme heard as Christmas bells.

The upcoming release of “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya” follows a tumultuous year for ABS-CBN, with the back-to-back crises of the coronavirus pandemic, and its forced broadcast shutdown and resulting retrenchment of thousands of its workers.

Dating back to 2002, ABS-CBN has been releasing annual Christmas station IDs, producing memorable tunes that have become holiday staples, notably “Star ng Pasko” and “Just Love,” among others.

The 2018 version marked one of the biggest gatherings of celebrities in local showbiz, as some 400 ABS-CBN stars and personalities assembled for the “Family is Love” station ID.