'Third World Romance' to stream on Netflix on Nov. 16

MANILA — The team-up film of Charlie Dizon and Carlo Aquino is set to stream on Netflix, Black Sheep revealed Monday.

In an Instagram post, Black Sheep said that "Third World Romance" will start streaming on the platform on November 16.

"Ang pag-ibig, pinaglalaban ... WYNNER tayong lahat dahil #ThirdWorldRomance streams on Netflix beginning Nov. 16!" Black Sheep said in the caption.

In the trailer, the two meet for the first time as Britney (Dizon) seeks shelter under Alvin's (Aquino) umbrella during a heavy downpour.

Since they are both heading out to avail of the government's pandemic assistance, Britney convinces Alvin that they should go together.

Subsequent scenes reveal that their chance meeting has led to a close friendship, and they also appear to find themselves working together at the same grocery store.

It becomes evident that their love story will unfold while they strive to support their families and make ends meet.

Aside from Aquino and Dizon, the film also stars Ana Abad Santos, Gardo Versoza, Archi Adamos, Iyah Mina, Esnyr Ranollo, Xilhouete, Brian Black, Lady Morgana, Junjun Quintana and Donna Cariaga.

