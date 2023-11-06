Sophia Laforteza. Photo: dreamacademyhq/Instagram

Filipino candidate Sophia Laforteza is heading to the finale of "The Debut: Dream Academy" after maintaining her position as the top-ranked contestant in the survival show, based on results revealed late Sunday.

Produced by Geffen Records and Hybe, the entertainment company behind K-pop supergroup BTS, "The Debut: Dream Academy" aims to create the next "global" girl group.

For the third and final mission, the remaining 13 contestants were divided into three groups, each tasked to perform a specific song to demonstrate their "artistry." The songs were Demi Lovato's "Confident," The Pussycat Dolls' "Buttons" and the Spice Girls "Wannabe."

Laforteza was placed in the team that performed "Buttons," along with Argentina's Celeste, South Korea's Nayoung, Switzerland's Manon, and the United States' Daniela.

During the results announcement, which can be seen on the YouTube channel of HYBE LABELS+, Laforteza emerged as the top-ranked contestant with 45,184 fan votes. This allowed her to secure a spot for the program's live finale on November 17.

Laforteza also placed first during the second mission.

In the third mission, Celeste, Nayoung, and Japan's Ua were eliminated, leaving 10 contestants to battle it out in the finale.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.