Filipino-American actor Lou Diamond Phillips is set to guest star on season two of the NBC series “Quantum Leap.”

He will appear in Episode 206, set to air on Nov. 8. But this week, the hit TV show leaps back to the Los Angeles Riots in 1992.

The show’s main character, Ben Song played by Raymond Lee, lands in the body of an 18-year old boy working in his father’s shoe store.

Titled “One Night in Koreatown,” the episode deals with the injustices and racial tensions during the riots that in real life resulted in 63 people killed, thousands injured, more than a billion dollars in property damage, and countless lost dreams.

Raymond Lee (Left) plays as Ben Song and Ernie Hudson (Right) as Herbert Williams in the "One Night in Koreatown" episode of NBC's "Quantum Leap." (Photo courtesy: NBC 'Quantum Leap')

Asked of the most important thing to do right in directing the episode, Tamika Miller said it was to honor the script, "first and foremost."

"[It's] really wanting to execute this episode in such a way that we were showing all sorts of nuances," she said, "and all these sorts of the realness and authenticity that came with this particular subject."

The show’s writers shared their experience in crafting the episode, which also has a storyline featuring cast member Ernie Hudson who plays Herbert “Magic” Williams.

"One of the things that our show is founded on is being able to sort of tell stories that our main character gets to walk a mile in someone else's shoes," said Benjamin Raab. "And this one felt very much one like one of those shows. It felt very classic Quantum Leap."

Raab’s co-writer Deric A. Hughes explained the story’s personal significance, and why writing for a show with a lead star like Raymond Lee matters to him.

"Being half-Black, half Asian, I felt it was important story to tell, especially from the POV that has rarely been seen on television," said Hughes. "This is our first time being able to write for an Asian-American lead our entire writing career."

He added: "So, to write for Raymond to begin with is just exciting. And then you meet him and he's such an amazing human being, just a really cool guy and so generous and just so talented."

“Quantum Leap” is a revival of the original series of the same name which premiered in 1989.