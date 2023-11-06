Kathleen Hermosa loses triplets due to miscarriage

Kathleen Hermosa and Miko Santos. Kathleen Hermosa/Instagram

MANILA -- Actress Kathleen Hermosa and her husband, banker Miko Santos, lost their triplets due to miscarriage.

The couple shared the heartbreaking news in a recent vlog, saying that the three sacs containing their babies were empty due to anembryonic pregnancy or blighted ovum.

"The three sacs of our babies ay walang laman. And I don’t want to give you a sad story, [sad] energy because naniniwala ako and I want to be excited for God’s plans," Hermosa said.

In an Instagram post, Hermosa said expressed her faith that she will get pregnant again.

"GOD WILL MAKE US PREGNANT AGAIN! With healthy both myself and triplets again! And He is no doubt capable of making it happen to you, too!" she said.

Hermosa and Santos married in Cebu last June. They got engaged in 2022.