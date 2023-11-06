K-pop boy group BTOB, left, and Hongseok of Pentagon. Photos from artists' Facebook pages

The members of K-pop boy group BTOB and Hongseok of fellow male act Pentagon are leaving Cube Entertainment, the company announced Monday.

In a statement posted on BTOB's X (formerly Twitter) account, Cube said members Seo Eunkwang, Lee Minhyuk, Lee Changsub, Im Hyunsik, Peniel, and Yook Sungjae were parting ways with the agency after 11 years.

"Ahead of the expiration of BTOB's second exclusive contracts, the agency carried out careful discussions with the members over a long period of time, and as a result, we decided not to renew by mutual agreement," Cube said in a statement that was translated into English by K-pop news portal Soompi.

"Although Cube Entertainment and BTOB's relationship will unfortunately end here, we will sincerely support the new growth and shining futures of the BTOB members who have unlimited potential," it added.

It remains unclear how BTOB's members will continue with group activities.

Debuting in 2012, BTOB is known in the K-pop scene for its members' impressive vocal abilities. Their notable songs include ballads like "Missing You" and "Beautiful Pain."

BTOB was originally a seven-piece act until Ilhoon left in 2020 due to a drug controversy.

Meanwhile, Cube also said it also terminated its exclusive contract with Hongseok of boy group Pentagon.

[공지] 펜타곤 홍석 전속계약 종료 안내 pic.twitter.com/ywaqsdqfBF — PENTAGON·펜타곤 (@CUBE_PTG) November 6, 2023

"We had sufficient discussions and conversations with Hongseok regarding his future activities. As a result, we mutually agreed to end his exclusive contract," the company said in a statement translated by Soompi.

With the development, only three Pentagon members remain under Cube Entertainment.

The BTOB members and Hongseok are the latest Cube artists to leave the company, following five other Pentagon members who left in October.

Cube is also home to girl groups (G)I-DLE and Lightsum.

