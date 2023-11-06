Angelica celebrates last birthday as 'Ms. Panganiban'

Angelica Panganiban. Instagram

MANILA -- Angelica Panganiban just celebrated her last birthday as a single woman.

The actress shared snaps from her party in an Instagram post on Sunday, with the caption: "Salamat sa pagsama sa 'kin sa huling kaarawan bilang Ms. Panganiban."

Spotted at the occasion were her friends Kim Chiu, Smokey Manaloto, and Kean Cipriano.

Check out photos from Panganiban's birthday celebration below:

Panganiban is set to marry her non-showbiz fiancé, Greg Homan, early next year.

The couple did not reveal the exact date of their union, but Panganiban teased that their followers would be able to figure it out easily.

