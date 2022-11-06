Martin Nievera remains a Kapamilya after renewing his contract with ABS-CBN during a signing event in Las Vegas on Nov. 4 ahead of the "ASAP Natin 'To Las Vegas" live event. Photo by Sthanlee Mirador via ABS-CBN PR

MANILA - Martin Nievera remains a Kapamilya after renewing his contract with ABS-CBN during a signing event in Las Vegas on Nov. 4 ahead of the "ASAP Natin 'To Las Vegas" live event.

Nievera said his contract renewal with ABS-CBN is one of the highlights of his 40th showbiz anniversary celebration.

"To be asked to stay Kapamilya forever, I'm very touched. The word Kapamilya may sound like a title, but for me it's a true honor. It's a great badge we wear because some of the greatest artists have walked our hallways and studios," he said.

"I'm proud to say that there are a couple of things growing for me. There's just endless possibilities on what they have in store for me. But first and foremost, I must remain loyal, positive, keep inspiring, and more importantly I must remember that I am in the service of the Filipino people wherever," he added.

Present during his signing ceremony were ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak and COO for broadcast Cory Vidanes.

Nievera has been a mainstay of ABS-CBN since the network's re-opening in 1986, most notably as one of the pioneer performers for "ASAP Natin 'To."

He served as a celebrity judge for various Kapamilya singing competitions including "The X Factor Philippines" and "I Love OPM," talk show host for "Martin Late @ Nite" and "LSS: The Martin Nievera Show," and co-hosted the musical gameshow "Twist and Shout."

Nievera also released multiple tracks with Star Music, with some as theme songs for beloved teleseryes such as "Maging Sino Ka Man" and "A Beautiful Affair."

