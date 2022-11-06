MANILA — It's never too late for Halloween for "Darna" stars Jane De Leon and Janella Salvador as they made waves on social media Saturday with their Scooby Doo-inspired looks.

In an Instagram post, De Leon was dressed as Velma Dinkley while Salvador wore Daphne Blake's look from "Scooby Doo".

"Where’s Scooby?" De Leon said in her caption. "Belated ispuki season from Ja-neh and I," Salvador added in her post.

Belated ispuki season from Ja-neh and I 👻 pic.twitter.com/U9qm0d3QMk — Janella Salvador (@superjanella) November 5, 2022

"Love u both ganda nyu tingnan valentina and Darna," Melai Cantiveros commented on Salvador's post.

The two lead stars of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” earlier traded character lines during an iWantTFC meet-and-greet in Las Vegas, ahead of their “ASAP Natin ‘To” show.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

