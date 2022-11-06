Ginawaran si Miss Internationl 2016 Kylie Versoza ng Best Actress award sa Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) 2022 sa Dubai, United Arab Emirates para sa pelikulang "The Housemaid" nitong Linggo.

Ang DIAFA ay isa sa prestihiyosong award-giving body sa Dubai na taunang kumikilala sa mga natatanging indibidwal sa larangan ng sining, kultura at kawanggawa.

"It means the world to me. To be awarded here in Dubai feels like a dream come true and such an honor," sinabi ni Versoza sa kanyang acceptance speech.

"Today, I feel like winning another crown…and this time to (be) a best actress. Nothing ever beats the feeling of winning something for your own country because of your own hard work," dagdag pa niya.

Marami ang natuwa sa pagkapanalo ni Versoza ng prestihiyosong patimpalak na kadalasan ay naka-sentro sa mga Arabo ngunit anila'y binukas kamakailan sa iba't ibang nasyonalidad.

"It is very special so to say because it has always been the Arabs who are flourishing in the industry but we also have good Filipinos that have to be honored. It’s very important ... especially in the UAE that they’re focusing on diversity, sustainability and of course the latter stage innovation," ani Glorianne Montefrio, founder ng 5G Project.

"We’re very very proud that we have an awardee for tonight all the way from the Philippines … best actress award ... This is one of the best-known awards in Dubai and it’s very important that they are beginning to acknowledge the presence of the Filipinos, the talent of the Filipinos, and dynamism of the Filipinos," dagdag ni He Hjayceelyn Quintana Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

"DIAFA will go worldwide. Because every year, they keep on improving. They start with Arab and now they start with different nationalities," ani Saudi Arabian fashion icon Sheikh Mohammed Al Shalan.

Lubos naman ang pasasalamat ni Versoza sa kanyang pagkapanalo at inalay ito sa mga overseas Filipino workers lalo na sa Dubai.

"Sobrang nakakataba ng puso na in-awardan ako dito sa Dubai kasi, there are around 5 million hardworking Filipinos in Dubai who have sacrificed their time, their efforts, their lives for their country, for their family so I dedicate this award to them," ani Versoza.

—Ulat ni Benjamin Cañamaso

RELATED VIDEO: