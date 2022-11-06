Filipino-American singer-songwriter Francisco Martin, who rose to fame as Top 5 grand finalist on the 18th season of “American Idol” in 2020, felt immensely proud that he got to share the stage with renowned Filipino music artists in the United States.

Martin was part of the “ASAP Natin ‘To in Las Vegas” show, which featured some of the brightest Kapamilya talents including Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, Bamboo and many more.

Writing a lengthy post on Instagram, Martin shared: “As a first generation Filipino American, I didn’t have many friends outside of the large Filipino community I grew up in. I also didn’t see many people who looked like me in the music or entertainment industry which always made me question my ability to succeed.”

“Years later and I still have moments of doubt, often finding myself in rooms where I’m the only person of color. There was a time when I resented the way I grew up, so insulated within my community and culture,” he said.

Now that he’s older, Martin admitted that he’s started “feeling an immense amount of pride in being Filipino.”

“We are a passionate culture who support our own. We love life, food, art and music,” he said.

As he got to be surrounded by Kapamilya artists in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Martin described the moment as something “powerful.”

“Major celebrities sharing stages with up and comers. Incredible performers and so much talent. I am so blessed and grateful for where I’m at in my life and I cannot wait to experience more moments like tonight as I continue on in this fun, crazy, and insanely frustrating music business,” he said.

FROM THE ARCHIVE