MANILA— Maureen Montagne on Saturday received praises from fellow beauty queens after being crowned Miss Globe 2021 in Albania.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Grand international 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo took to Facebook to extend congratulatory messages to the newly crowned queen.

Both Wurtzbach and Bernardo expressed how proud they are of Montagne’s win in the international pageant.

Binibining Pilipinas chair Stella Marquez Araneta and Binibining Pilipinas Charities also congratulated Montagne on Facebook.

“We never doubted that you will represent our country so well internationally. You make us very proud. See you back in the Philippines, our queen!”

Montagne, who bested 40 other candidates, is the second Filipino to take home the Miss Globe crown after Ann Colis in 2015.

Her win also came just a week after her Binibining Pilipinas sister Cindy Obeñita won the Miss Intercontinental 2021 crown in Egypt.

Montagne, 28, is a commercial model and professional host, and has also worked as a magazine writer.