Photo from Pauleen Luna's Instagram account

Actress-TV host Pauleen Luna celebrated the fourth birthday of her daughter with Vic Sotto, Tali, whom she called her success in life.

Luna shared on Instagram some snaps of a mini party at their residence to mark the occasion.

“4th birthday a success! Thank you dear Lord for my daughter's precious life ❤️ seeing her happiness today is priceless,” she said.

In an earlier post, Luna said giving birth to Tali gave life to her and has pushed her to be the best version of herself.

“Thank you for pushing me to be the best version of myself and for allowing me to live my dream which is to become a mom! You will ALWAYS be my best success that's why I pray for you to have a kind, compassionate, loyal heart,” she said in the caption.

Luna hopes to see Tali bring sunshine to others until she gets old.

“I pray that you will always choose to be kind than be right. I pray that you will always bring sunshine wherever you go til you're old because that's how we feel when we're around you,” she added.

“So proud of what you're turning out to be anak! Konting patience lang kay mommy and daddy.”