Amid the controversies surrounding her personal life, actress Kylie Padilla would tell her younger self to keep doing what she was doing.

On Instagram, Padilla posted an edited photo of her looking at her younger version.

“I’d tell her she’s on the right path but I’d also tell her not to make herself an enemy and to not be afraid of being alone. But beside that I’d tell her she’s doing great,” she wrote.

In a recent interview with Fair magazine, Padilla also opened up about empowering herself and other women.

“Honestly, I used to want to be a role model. But I know that I am not. Being a role model is a heavy shoes to fill. I’m not sure if I want to be one anymore. What I want women to know is that life will be challenging,” she said.

“I want women to cherish the growth of their minds, their souls and their spirit—the value of their essence. So much focus is put on our looks when our real value should really be focused on our values and inner strength.”

The actress said embracing her true self has been empowering.

“In every moment, whatever emotions or thoughts, I try to find myself beneath all of it— my essence…more than my looks and even intelligence. It is empowering once I find my truth and stick to it,” Padilla said.

When asked about her idea of moving forward, Padilla said it needed to involve change and acceptance, and it meant letting go of the “version of yourself that has expired.”

Padilla recently made headlines after her estranged husband, Aljur Abrenica, insinuated Padilla had been unfaithful.

Following Abrenica’s statement, Padilla posted a cryptic quote about being made to feel guilty for other people's mistakes.

Padilla and Abrenica tied the knot in 2018. They have two sons, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

