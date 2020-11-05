WATCH: Ben&Ben debuts new song ‘Di Ka Sayang’ to kick off band’s ‘new era’

MANILA — It’s safe to say that a technical glitch isn’t what they wanted to kick off their “new era” with.

But Ben&Ben really wanted their fans to listen to their new song, “Di Ka Sayang,” which was why they made it temporarily available on Facebook, instead on streaming platforms as originally planned.

“Gustong-gusto na naming marinig ninyong lahat ngayong gabi. Might delete later,” the band wrote, as they shared their song “about self-acceptance and embracing who you are.” Give it a listen below:

It remains unclear what exactly what went wrong with the song’s release on streaming platforms.

Ben&Ben earlier Thursday teased that they’d drop “Di Ka Sayang” at exactly midnight, saying that it is “their first single of the new era.”

Some fans speculated that what the band meant by “era” is a new album, which would be their second one following 2019’s much-loved “Limasawa Street” that went double platinum.

“Limasawa Street” included hits like “Pagtingin.” The band is also known for their other popular songs like “Kathang Isip,” “Ride Home” and “Maybe the Night.”