Ryza Cenon thanks Chariz Solomon for sharing breast milk

MANILA -- First-time mom Ryza Cenon took to Instagram to share her frustration for being unable to produce enough breast milk for her son Night.



"As a first-time mom minsan nakaka frustrate 'yung wala ka pang maibigay na gatas, kahit gusto mo magpa-breast feeding kay Baby Night," Cenon wrote in the caption of her post.

Fortunately for Cenon, her fellow breastfeeding mom, comedienne Chariz Solomon, has ben giving her extra breast milk.

"Buti nalang andyan si @chariz_solomon para matulungan ako sa breast milk. Super thank you missy!!!" Cenon said.

After reading the post, Solomon also shared her message of support for Cenon. "'Wag ka masyado ma-stress," Solomon wrote.

Last week, Cenon welcomed her first child with her partner Miguel Cruz.

Cenon gave birth to her baby boy on Saturday, October 31. “Napakahirap pero lahat worth it,” she wrote at the time.

Solomon, meanwhile, gave birth to her third child, Andreas, also last month.

The comedienne is the sister of former "Pinoy Big Brother: All In" housemates, twin brothers Fourth and Fifth Solomon Pagotan.

