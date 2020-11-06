Pauleen Luna shares sweet birthday message for daughter Tali

MANILA -- Talitha Maria "Tali" Sotto, the adorable daughter of celebrity couple Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto, is celebrating her birthday on Friday, November 6.

On Instagram, Luna posted snaps of her daughter who is now 3 years old.

"Happy birthday to this ball of sunshine! Thank you for bringing great joy to our lives anak! You are a blessing to us and to a lot of people," Luna wrote.

"I pray that you'll grow up to be a kind and giving person. We are grateful for your love anak! Thank you for giving meaning and purpose to my life. Happy 3rd birthday!" Luna added.

Early this week, Luna turned emotional as she shared her realizations about her daughter.

"I can't help but be emotional as I realize that you're really getting so big and growing up now. In just a span of a few weeks, she suddenly has her own decisions already, like where to sleep, who to sleep with, what to eat etc. Bakit ang bilis ng panahon?" Luna wrote.

"It was just like yesterday where I can bring you anywhere and you will just say yes to everything I tell you to do. Hay. Life is happening," the actress-host added.

Tali is Luna's first child, and Sotto's fifth.

The host-comedian is also the father of Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto with Coney Reyes; Oyo and Danica Sotto with Dina Bonnevie; and Paulina Sotto with Angela Luz.

