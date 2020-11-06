Nadine Lustre gets meaningful birthday surprise from fans

MANILA -- Fans of actress Nadine Lustre celebrated the birthday of their idol in a meaningful way.

To mark her 27th birthday, loyal fans and supporters of Lustre supported her advocacies and organized outreach activities.

The Nadine Lustre Birthday Club, in their social media posts, shared that they donated food packs, personal protective equipment (PPE), face masks, and face shields to healthcare workers at Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital.

Lustre's fans also donated masks, rice and food to an organization, that aims to help jeepney drivers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also helped Lustre in raising money for her advocacies as they donated P10,000 to environmental group Greenpeace Philippines.

They also donated P5,000 to Lustre's chosen birthday charity, Young Focus, which aims to help underprivileged children in Tondo, Manila.

In a previous interview, Lustre said she dedicates her visual album "Wildest Dreams" to all her fans.

"The visual album is actually for them. It's kind of like a treat to the fans kasi nga I haven't been on the TV or big screen for a while so 'yung visual album talaga we really made it for them and I hope that they enjoy it. I just want everyone to listen to the album and appreciate. I don't really care about what other people will say," said Lustre.

"Thank you so much for the non-stop support and for all the love and I can't wait to share with you all because I treat the visual album as a gift to them and I hope you will like it. Thank you so much for everything," the actress added.

