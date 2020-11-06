Maine Mendoza's birthday post for boyfriend Arjo Atayde goes viral

MANILA -- Television host-actress Maine Mendoza shared her simple message for her boyfriend, actor Arjo Atayde, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, November 5.

In her Instagram page, Mendoza posted a black and white photo collage of her and Atayde.

In the caption, she simply wrote: "happy birthday ♡."

In return, Atayde expressed his gratitude for Mendoza, whom he described as his "best gift."

"To my best gift ❤️ thank you for everything bubby!" Atayde wrote.

As of writing, Mendoza's photo already garnered more than 456,000 “likes” and more than 6,000 comments.

Aside from greeting Atayde, netizens shared their admiration for Mendoza and the actor's sweetness and love for each other.

On Thursday, Mendoza was present at the celebration of Atayde's birthday.

This was confirmed by Atayde's mother, actress Sylvia Sanchez, as she shared photos of the celebration.

"Masaya ako anak kasi alam kong masayang masaya ka, " Sanchez wrote, using the hashtags #family, #happiness, #grateful, #blessed, #thankuLORD

Atayde had admitted that he misses Mendoza the most during the pandemic. "It's hard to be away from your loved ones -- family, girlfriend. This quarantine is making us stronger," he said.

The two celebrated their first anniversary as a couple last December.

Last February, when asked about whether he would like to marry Mendoza, Atayde quickly answered: "Of course."

Atayde and Mendoza have kept their relationship low profile.

Behind the scenes, the two have become integrated into each other’s families, with Mendoza spotted a few time with the Ataydes.

Atayde, too, has been welcomed by the Mendoza family, he said.