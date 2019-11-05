Keanu Reeves sparks romance rumors with red-carpet date

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves sparked romance rumors over the weekend as he arrived hand-in-hand with a date at a red-carpet event.
Reeves, 55, was photographed arriving with artist Alexandra Grant, 46, at the annual Art+Film gala of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).
While neither camp has confirmed Reeves and Grant are in a relationship, the Nov. 2 event marked a rare moment where the “John Wick” actor was seen being publicly affectionate with a partner.
Reeves and Grant’s friendship span nearly a decade, Elle US reported. In 2011, Grant illustrated a book authored by Reeves, “Ode to Happiness.”
They had a similar collaboration in 2016 with “Shadows,” before they founded a publishing company together, X Artists’ Books, a year later, according to People.
Prior to their headline-making LACMA appearance, Reeves and Grant have appeared together at public events since at least 2016.