Keanu Reeves sparks romance rumors with red-carpet date

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant arrive at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss, Invision/AP

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves sparked romance rumors over the weekend as he arrived hand-in-hand with a date at a red-carpet event.

Reeves, 55, was photographed arriving with artist Alexandra Grant, 46, at the annual Art+Film gala of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

While neither camp has confirmed Reeves and Grant are in a relationship, the Nov. 2 event marked a rare moment where the “John Wick” actor was seen being publicly affectionate with a partner.

Reeves and Grant’s friendship span nearly a decade, Elle US reported. In 2011, Grant illustrated a book authored by Reeves, “Ode to Happiness.”

They had a similar collaboration in 2016 with “Shadows,” before they founded a publishing company together, X Artists’ Books, a year later, according to People.

Prior to their headline-making LACMA appearance, Reeves and Grant have appeared together at public events since at least 2016.