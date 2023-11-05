Olivia Rodrigo drops song for 'Hunger Games' prequel OST

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo dropped her song for the official soundtrack of the prequel of the "Hunger Games" trilogy on Friday.

In a series of tweets, Rodrigo revealed that she wrote "Can’t Catch Me Now" for "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" as the film will be available on theaters soon.

"(S)oooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)," she said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes," released last May 2020, explores the humble beginnings of Coriolanus Snow before he became the notorious president of Panem.

He will be mentoring Lucy Gray Baird — who gained the attention of viewers for singing during her reaping — in the 10th Hunger Games.

She eventually becomes Snow's love interest.

"The Hunger Games" series was written by Suzanne Collins from 2008 to 2010 and became a film series in 2012.

