Kaila Estrada navigates showbiz without parents' help

Kaila Estrada as Sylvia. Screenshot from Prime Video Philippines' YouTube channel.

MANILA — While born to showbiz royalties Janice de Belen and John Estrada, Kaila Estrada is striving to navigate the cutthroat industry on her own.

This, after Estrada recently earned praise on social media for her portrayal of Sylvia in the ABS-CBN teleserye "Linlang," where her character's death has put protagonist Victor (Paulo Avelino) behind bars.

“I am super grateful they let me do this on my own. They let me figure out my way into show business. I feel that this has made me cherish it more because I know how much work I've put in,” Estrada said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.



She continued: “They give advice when I ask—but only when I ask. Other than that, they give me the freedom to figure things out.”



However, Estrada said her parents never failed to provide moral support, especially during the times she fell short.



“When I mess up, they are always there to comfort me,” she said.



It is in these difficult instances that Estrada said she was able to further grow as a person and artist.



“I'm grateful for it. It taught me a lot, and those are the times when you truly learn. That’s when I learn the most,” she reasoned.



The overwhelming feedback she received for her stunning portrayal of Sylvia in the series “Linlang” reassures the “Viral Scandal” star that she is on the right track.



“I feel validated. This project was quite intimidating. It is for professionals; the senior actors are so good. At the very least, I wanted to be on the same level as them. It required a lot of mental preparation to get myself ready,” she recalled.



While already used to being in front of the camera, Estrada admitted she still gets jitters.



“All the time. I am always nervous. Si Mama always makes fun of me. As in, always. Of course, not all scenes are the same. Some are more physically or emotionally demanding,” she revealed.



“Getting nervous is a good thing because it means you care about it. Welcome the nerves; work with them. At least, you know within yourself that you really want and love your job,” she added.



Estrada, who also stars in the on-going series “Can’t Buy Me Love,” told ABS-CBN News that she dreams of being in an action thriller someday.



“I want to try action at least once, but I really want to give it a shot. I love watching it. I know it's tough, physically demanding. I want to do a suspense thriller, a psycho character. Something different. I'm very interested in exploring that,” she said.



She went on: “I'm very inspired by Anne Curtis' movie, 'Buy-Bust,' I really want to do action.”



Among the actors and actresses she hopes to work with are Arjo Atayde, Jericho Rosales, Jodi Sta. Maria, Christian Bables, Janine Gutierrez, and Jennica Garcia.



“There are so many more. The list goes on and on,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: