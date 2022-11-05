Sharon Cuneta to skip 'ASAP Natin 'To' in Las Vegas due to COVID

'Megastar' Sharon Cuneta won't be able to perform in "ASAP Natin 'To" in Las Vegas due to COVID-19.

Cuneta earlier revealed that 4 of her family members contracted coronavirus.

"We regret to announce that Ms. Sharon Cuneta will not be able to perform in ASAP Natin 'to Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena on November 5," the Sunday musical variety show announced on Saturday (PH time).

ASAP said Cuneta will instead stay in Manila and take care of her family.

"Sharon sends her apologies to all her fans who are looking forward to seeing her perform live in ASAP LAS VEGAS," the variety show said.

"We thank everyone for their understanding."

This isn't the first time Cuneta's family had a COVID-19 encounter.

In January, they had to isolate after her husband, former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, got a positive test result.

They all later tested negative, with Pangilinan's prior result being declared a false positive by his doctor.

