(From left) BGYO’s Nate, Mikki, JL, Gelo, and Akira perform at the recent Hallyuween music festival. Twitter: @bgyo_ph

BGYO’s new music era is off to an extraordinary start, with the P-pop act’s sophomore album ranking first across five countries on iTunes for having the most downloaded tracks.

A day after its release, “BE:US” topped the iTunes Album Chart not only in the Philippines, but also in Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and United Arab Emirates, according to Star Music.

Panaginip lang ba, 'wag mo na gisingin pa dahil ang 'BE:US' album ng @bgyo_ph ay #1 na sa @iTunes Album Charts ng iba't-ibang bansa 😮🥺



#3 din ang 'The Light' album sa Pilipinas 🇵🇭 Congratulations!



Purchase 'BE:US' here: 🔗 https://t.co/ywejpCRYiX



BGYO BE US ALBUM RELEASE pic.twitter.com/sJhQiAEjiK — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) November 4, 2022

As of Friday morning, “BE:US” also dominated the iTunes Songs Chart in the Philippines, with all of its eight tracks making it to the Top 10.

Dubbed the Aces of P-Pop, BGYO made its music comeback on Wednesday with the album, plus the premiere of the music video of the key track “PNGNP.”

Completing the tracklist of “BE:US” are the title song, “Game On,” “Panahon,” “Laro,” “Extraordinary,” and the previously released “Tumitigil Ang Mundo” and “Magnet.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Composed of Gelo, Mikki, Nate, Akira, and JL, BGYO was launched in January 2021 after two years of training and has since made a mark on the Philippine music scene.

Notably, it ranked No. 1 in global charts for emerging artists, became brand darlings with successive endorsement deals, and was hailed TikTok Philippines’ P-Pop Group of the Year along with three other acts, among other achievements.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC